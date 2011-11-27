SEOUL, Nov 28 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL)
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea might ban Iran petchem imports-sources
>S.Korea c.bank to sell 2.0 trln won MSBs Nov 28
>N.Korea make investor plea to French student
>KDB in talks to buy HSBC Korea retail ops - chairm
>Daewoo E&C says awarded $716 mln deal in Nigeria
MARKETS
>Seoul share end down 1 pct,foreign selling continue
>S.Korean won slides, ends worst week in two months
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks posted seven straight sessions of losses on Friday,
ending the worst week in two months, as the lack of a credible
solution to Europe's debt crisis kept investors away from risky
assets.
*Brent crude fell on Friday on concerns that demand for oil will
be hurt by Europe's spreading debt crisis that also weakened the
euro against the dollar.
*U.S. stocks fell for a seventh straight session on Friday,
leading global equity markets to their worst week in two months
on fear that Europe's debt crisis is dragging on without a
credible solution.
*Seoul shares fell on Friday, tracking falls overnight in
European markets after Germany reiterated its opposition to the
use of euro bonds or monetary tools to help solve the euro
zone's debt crisis, deepening worries about the region.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has released its Galaxy
SII LTE smartphone via NTT Docomo in Japan.
>LG Chem Ltd has invested 100 billion won ($85.86
million) to build a synthetic rubber factory in Daesan.
>LG Uplus Corp will start a mobile internet phone
service via 4G Long Term Evolution networks in the second half
of next year.
>Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd said
that it had purchased a German engineering and energy company
for 87 billion won to focus on the U.S. and European
environmental equipment markets.
($1 = 1164.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)