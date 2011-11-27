SEOUL, Nov 28 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL)

TOP STORIES >S.Korea might ban Iran petchem imports-sources >S.Korea c.bank to sell 2.0 trln won MSBs Nov 28 >N.Korea make investor plea to French student >KDB in talks to buy HSBC Korea retail ops - chairm >Daewoo E&C says awarded $716 mln deal in Nigeria

MARKETS >Seoul share end down 1 pct,foreign selling continue >S.Korean won slides, ends worst week in two months MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks posted seven straight sessions of losses on Friday, ending the worst week in two months, as the lack of a credible solution to Europe's debt crisis kept investors away from risky assets. *Brent crude fell on Friday on concerns that demand for oil will be hurt by Europe's spreading debt crisis that also weakened the euro against the dollar. *U.S. stocks fell for a seventh straight session on Friday, leading global equity markets to their worst week in two months on fear that Europe's debt crisis is dragging on without a credible solution. *Seoul shares fell on Friday, tracking falls overnight in European markets after Germany reiterated its opposition to the use of euro bonds or monetary tools to help solve the euro zone's debt crisis, deepening worries about the region.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has released its Galaxy SII LTE smartphone via NTT Docomo in Japan. >LG Chem Ltd has invested 100 billion won ($85.86 million) to build a synthetic rubber factory in Daesan. >LG Uplus Corp will start a mobile internet phone service via 4G Long Term Evolution networks in the second half of next year. >Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd said that it had purchased a German engineering and energy company for 87 billion won to focus on the U.S. and European environmental equipment markets.

Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1164.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)