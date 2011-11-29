SEOUL, Nov 30 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) >Industrial output data 0800 TOP STORIES >Mando says wins $520 mln GM supply deal >South Korea Oct c/a surplus edges up to $2.10 bln >PREVIEW-South Korea inflation seen rising in Nov >S.Korea index rebasing brings down 2011 inflation >BoK frets about household,not foreign debt

>SK Innovation said on Tuesday that it bought back 174 gas stations it sold five years ago for a total of 630 billion won ($550.1 million). ($1 = 1145.2500 Korean won)