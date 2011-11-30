SEOUL, Dec 1 Following is a list of events
in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which
may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL)
>November consumer price index data 0800
>November preliminary trade balance 0900
>HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index 0900
TOP STORIES
>N.Korea says uranium enrichment moves briskly
>Hana set to cut $3.8 bln KEB buy by around 7 pct
>Samsung C&T buying Apollo oil unit for $772 mln
>LG replaces appliances chief; mobile head stays
>S.Korea Oct factory output falls, inventories grow
>Clinton tells developing world to be wary
>Samsung scores rare patent win vs Apple
MARKETS
>Seoul shares edge lower after gains; Hana rallies
>South Korean won extends rally but cuts gains
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday after major central banks
agreed to make cheaper dollar loans for struggling European
banks to prevent the euro-zone debt woes from turning into a
full-blown credit crisis.
*Brent crude futures fell on Wednesday as an unexpected rise in
U.S. oil inventories stemmed an early rally ignited by the top
central banks' joint intervention to avoid a global liquidity
crunch.
*Global stocks and the euro rallied on Wednesday after the
world's leading central banks acted jointly to provide cheaper
dollar funding for European banks facing a cash
crunch.
*Seoul shares finished modestly lower on Wednesday after sharp
recent gains, but firm rises in LG Electronics and
Hana Financial Group gave the market support.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters.
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd has reshuffled 85
high-ranking positions to revitalize its working environment.
>KB Kookmin Card, a unit of KB Financial Group, has
agreed to reduce its fees on purchases of products from Hyundai
Motor Co.
>Hyundai Elevator Co Ltd has sold seven high-speed
elevators to Venezuela.
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)