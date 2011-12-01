SEOUL, Dec 2 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) >November foreign reserves data 0600 >Hana Financial Group holds a board meeting to approve $3.7 bln purchase of Korea Exchange Bank after Lone Star agreed to cut the sale price by around 11 percent. 1300 TOP STORIES >S.Korea exports top forecasts, inflation climbs >Samsung Elec shares jump 4 pct, hit record high >LG Corp to buy $215 mln shares in LG Elec >Seoul bourse suspends programme trading, KOSPI up >S.Korea Himart's top shareholders to sell stake >S.Korea Nov crude imports down 5.8 pct y/y -prelim

MARKETS >Seoul shares post near 4-wk closing high, tech iss >Won rises most in a month, risk appetite revives

MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks treaded water on Thursday after the previous day's massive gains, but traders worried that recent strong data could set the market up for a selloff should Friday's jobs report fall short of hopes. * Crude oil futures fell on Thursday as investors focused on signs of further economic slowdown in Europe and a weaker factory sector in China rather than strong U.S. manufacturing data and a move by global central banks to stave off a credit crunch. *Stocks on Thursday pulled back from a sharp rally the previous day, when markets reacted to a liquidity move by the world's major central banks, while the euro edged higher for a fourth day. *Seoul shares closed sharply higher on Thursday after major central banks agreed to make cheaper dollar loans available to struggling European banks, and the Chinese central bank's decision to cut reserve requirements.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >STX Energy, a subsidiary of STX Corp has acquired a submarine oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico from U.S. company Northstar, according to the company on Thursday.