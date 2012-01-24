SEOUL, Jan 25 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES >KAI picked as preferred bidder to supply parts >North Korea frees two Japanese held since last year >Wifi bullies emerge in wired Korean schools >Miracle man to stand for South Korean presidency MARKETS >S.Korea KOSPI posts 6-mth high on foreign buying >S.Korea won rises on fading Europe funding worries MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, ending a five-day rally for the S&P 500, as talks to resolve Greece's debt crisis hit a snag and earnings from a number of blue chips disappointed investors. *Oil prices fell on Tuesday on revived concerns about the euro zone's debt problems and their potential to slow the global economy, but tensions between Iran and the West helped limit losses. *The euro retreated from a three-week high and world stocks fell after six days of gains on Tuesday as the latest setback in efforts to restructure Greek debt triggered fresh worries about a messy default for the country. *Seoul shares extended their rally on Friday ahead of an extended holiday to close at a near six-month high as subsiding euro zone worries prompted foreign investors to up the ante in their buying binge.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd announced it would launch a new trans-Atlantic service connecting Europe with the U.S. East Coast and Panama. >Domestic sales of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy Note hit 500,000 units within two months of its release. >The capacity of Hyundai Motor Co's plants in BRIC countries is tipped outpace that of its domestic factories this year.