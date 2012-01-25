SEOUL, Jan 26 - Following is a list of events in South
Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
>Central bank advance Q4 GDP data 0800
>Federation of Korean Industries to release its February
business outlook survey index
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea hikes Iran crude imports 20 pct in 2011
>Korea c.bank awards 2trln won in deposit facilities
MARKETS
>Won hits 7-wk high, posts 5-session gaining streak
>Seoul shares end flat after touching 6-mth peak
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Big profits from Apple and a promise from the Federal Reserve
to keep rock-bottom rates for at least two more years powered
the U.S. stock market higher on Wednesday.
*Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as investors cheered a plan
by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low at least
through late 2014, much longer than it had said previously, in a
move aimed at helping speed the slow economic recovery.
*The dollar weakened and world stocks rose on Wednesday after
the U.S. Federal Reserve extended its pledge on maintaining
interest rates at ultra-low levels until at least late 2014,
much later than markets had expected.
*Seoul shares ended nearly flat on Wednesday, back-pedalling
after an early rally that saw the main bourse touch a six-month
intraday peak as retail and institutional investors cashed in on
recent gains, despite an extended buying run by offshore
investors.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
>Sales of LG Electronics Inc's Optimus LTE
smartphone have reached 1 million since its release in October,
according to the company on Wednesday.
>Maeil Dairies Co Ltd is building its business with
foreign breweries and is considering importing beer from
Japanese premium brand Yebisu, produced by Sapporo Breweries
Ltd.
(Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)