SEOUL, Jan 27 - Following is a list of events in South
Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
>Civic groups to send food aid to North Korea for the first time
since death of Kim Jong-il.
>Samsung Electronics expected to report record
profits for the fourth quarter. Around 0000 GMT
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea's weak Q4 growth to pressure c.bank
>S.Korea closely watching rising fund inflow, sees
>Hyundai Q4 profit up; bullish on European sales
>Hyundai Motor targets 15.4 pct rise in Europe sales
>North Korea's new nuclear plant a safety worry - e
>It's all in the name, says Korea's ruling party
MARKETS
>Seoul shares eke out gain;retail, institution sells
>S.Korea won hits more than 10-wk high despite weak
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*A month-long rally on Wall Street appears to be sputtering as
stocks slipped on Thursday in what investors called a possible
warning of weakness ahead.
*Crude oil futures rose on Thursday a day after the U.S. Federal
Reserve said interest rates should remain low well into 2014 and
data showed an increase in orders for U.S. manufactured
goods.
*U.S. stocks sagged on Thursday as traders cashed in on red-hot
bank and technology shares, while the Federal Reserve's
commitment to easy money to help the U.S. economy rebound
weakened the dollar.
* Seoul shares edged up on Thursday after the U.S. Federal
Reserve pledged to keep interest rates low for a
longer-than-expected period, but gains were capped as retail and
institutional investors cashed in on the market's recent gaining
streak.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>LG Life Sciences Ltd said it had taken over
Japanese cosmetics company Ginza Stefany Cosmetics Co. Ltd to
enter the Japanese market.
>Samsung Group announced that it is planning to
recruit 3,000 employees this year.
(Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)