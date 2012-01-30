SEOUL, Jan 31 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Kurt Campbell visits Seoul, to deliver keynote address at Korea Society anniversary event and meet South Korean foreign ministry officials >Foreign ministry's regular briefing

TOP STORIES >Korea to open bids for $7.4bln fighter jet program >S.Korean firm among bidders for L.A. Dodgers-report >S.Korea's Lee to visit Middle East to secure crude >Kr resurgent opposition takes on powerful chaebol >Korea may cut 5-yr T-bond sales amid 30yr bond plan >Samsung Eng aims to win $14.3 bln orders in 2012 >South Korea Dec c/a surplus at record-high $5.55bln >S.Korea says household debt measures having effect MARKETS >S.Korea won down as KEB acquisition eyed; bonds up >S.Korea KOSPI snaps rally; foreign investors turn MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday on stalled Greek debt talks, but an afternoon rally cut losses in a sign of the underlying resilience the market has shown early in the year. * Oil prices fell on Monday as stalled negotiations on a deal to restructure Greece's debt revived concerns about the economy while the risk that Iran might quickly halt crude exports to Europe limited losses. *Stocks and the euro slid on Monday on worries Greek and Portuguese debt loads could weigh on regional and global growth, although hopes the U.S. economy could decouple from European woes helped U.S. equities close off the day's lows.

*Seoul shares fell on Monday, extending losses in late trade to underperform Asian peers as foreign investors reverted to net selling after a 12-session buying streak ahead of the final stage of Greek debt talks and a European summit.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >According to the Ministry of Knowledge and Economy on Monday, Korea Electric Power Corp minority shareholders have filed a damage claim with the government, saying its insistence that KEPCO set electricity tariffs lower than costs caused losses. >Leading Korean instant noodle producer Nongshim Co Ltd's sales abroad will exceed 500 billion won ($443.56 million) this year, according to a company forecast on Monday. ($1 = 1127.2500 Korean won)

