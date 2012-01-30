SEOUL, Jan 31 - Following is a list of events in South
Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
>U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Kurt Campbell visits Seoul,
to deliver keynote address at Korea Society anniversary event
and meet South Korean foreign ministry officials
>Foreign ministry's regular briefing
TOP STORIES
>Korea to open bids for $7.4bln fighter jet program
>S.Korean firm among bidders for L.A. Dodgers-report
>S.Korea's Lee to visit Middle East to secure crude
>Kr resurgent opposition takes on powerful chaebol
>Korea may cut 5-yr T-bond sales amid 30yr bond plan
>Samsung Eng aims to win $14.3 bln orders in 2012
>South Korea Dec c/a surplus at record-high $5.55bln
>S.Korea says household debt measures having effect
MARKETS
>S.Korea won down as KEB acquisition eyed; bonds up
>S.Korea KOSPI snaps rally; foreign investors turn
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday on stalled Greek debt talks,
but an afternoon rally cut losses in a sign of the underlying
resilience the market has shown early in the year.
* Oil prices fell on Monday as stalled negotiations on a deal to
restructure Greece's debt revived concerns about the economy
while the risk that Iran might quickly halt crude exports to
Europe limited losses.
*Stocks and the euro slid on Monday on worries Greek and
Portuguese debt loads could weigh on regional and global growth,
although hopes the U.S. economy could decouple from European
woes helped U.S. equities close off the day's lows.
*Seoul shares fell on Monday, extending losses in late trade to
underperform Asian peers as foreign investors reverted to net
selling after a 12-session buying streak ahead of the final
stage of Greek debt talks and a European summit.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>According to the Ministry of Knowledge and Economy on Monday,
Korea Electric Power Corp minority shareholders have
filed a damage claim with the government, saying its insistence
that KEPCO set electricity tariffs lower than costs caused
losses.
>Leading Korean instant noodle producer Nongshim Co Ltd's
sales abroad will exceed 500 billion won ($443.56
million) this year, according to a company forecast on Monday.
($1 = 1127.2500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Tae-yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)