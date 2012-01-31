SEOUL, Feb 1 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >January consumer price index data 0800 GMT >January purchasing managers index 0900 GMT >January preliminary trade balance 0900 GMT

TOP STORIES >S.Korea E-Land say in consortium bid for LA Dodgers >Cheniere eyes expansion after KOGAS LNG deal >Korean president calls for tougher inflation fight >S.Korea Dec factory output posts surprise 0.9 pct >Korea regulator say banks to curb household lending >Daewoo Ship say win $560 mln order from Middle East >Former South Korea striker Ahn makes emotional exit >Korean Air says to invest $1.6 bln in 2012

MARKETS >S.Korea stocks close higher after choppy trade >Korea won reverses losses on dollar sale;bonds slip MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Wall Street closed its best month since October on a flat note on Tuesday as weaker-than-expected economic reports surprised investors after a stream of positive data in recent months.

*Brent crude edged higher while U.S. crude slipped on Tuesday as disappointing U.S. data reined in prices that had surged on hopes that Greece can reach a debt deal and on a European Union move toward budget discipline. *U.S. equities and the euro slid on Tuesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data added to gloom over ebbing hopes for a Greek debt restructuring deal.

*Seoul shares rose on Tuesday after a rocky trading session, with resistance-triggered selloffs weighing on momentum near the 1,950 mark, but the main bourse closed out January with a 7 percent gain.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters.

