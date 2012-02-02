SEOUL, Feb 3 Following is a list of events
in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which
may influence financial markets.
>POSCO, the world's third biggest steelmaker,
reports fourth quarter earnings.
TOP STORIES
>Korea Life considers bid for ING's Asia insurance
>Hynix posts Q4 loss; raises investment by 20 pct
>Hynix CEO says confident of recording full-year pr
>S.Korea sees record foreign stock buying in Jan
>North Korea challenges Seoul to Q+A over dialogue
>Moody's sees negative ratings trend for Asian firm
>S Korea's SK Energy buys 35,000 T naphtha from Ind
>S.Korea KT to pay dividend of $1.78/share
MARKETS
>Seoul shares touch 6-mth intraday high;LG Elec soar
>S.Korea won at 2-1/2 month high, bonds fall
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*Investors largely took a wait-and-see approach on Thursday as
U.S. stocks ended little changed ahead of Friday's key
employment report, but tech shares rose after strong earnings
from chipmaker Qualcomm.
*Brent prices rose for a third straight day on Thursday and U.S.
crude dropped more than 1 percent in heavy trading that saw the
price differential between the two contracts widen close to
three-month highs.
*Stocks and the euro traded little changed on Thursday as data
signaling improvement in the U.S. labor market and remarks by
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that suggested some
economic optimism were offset by concerns over Europe's
festering debt crisis.
*Seoul shares rose for a third straight day on Thursday as a
gush of offshore buying broke a stubborn resistance line, with
global sentiment bullish following subsiding debt worries in
Europe and upbeat manufacturing data from multiple major
economies.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Conglomerate Lotte Group has reshuffled 10 president positions
in affiliate companies.
>GM Korea, the local unit of General Motors Co, will
temporarily halt production of the Spark, a model developed and
manufactured in Korea, according to a company official, who did
not elaborate on the reason for the decision.
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)