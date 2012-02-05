SEOUL, Feb 6 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES >POSCO Q4 profit misses fcast, but beats Asian peers >GM Korea names new head after CEO's exit >South Korea aims to double foreign trade by 2020 >Korea fin min warns inflation outlook uncertain >Korea's KNOC seeks 2012 gasoline via tender - trade

MARKETS >S.Korea won rebounds to highest in almost 3 mths >Hyundai Heavy drags Seoul shares lower MARKET SNAPSHOTS *A surge in hiring in the world's largest economy last month drove the Nasdaq to an 11-year high on Friday as optimism grew that the labor market is on a steady path to recovery. * Brent crude prices rose to a near three-month peak on Friday in heavy volume trading after a report showed the U.S. economy in January created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months, fueling hopes of stronger demand in the top petroleum-consuming nation. *Major stock indexes closed on Friday at highs not seen in months, with the Nasdaq reaching the highest in 11 years, while the dollar rose against the yen as a jump in U.S. job creation fueled investor optimism. * Seoul shares gave up some ground Friday, with shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries tumbling after it announced disappointing results and foreign investors dumping transportation shares.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) will change its management structure by seperating its domestic and international businesses. >Japan Airlines Co Ltd has asked Korean Air Lines Co Ltd to temporarily hire around 70 of its pilots as it deals with management difficulties, according to a Korean Air source. >LG Group has set a foreign sales target of 100 trillion won ($89.43 billion) for 2012, focusing on Brazil, India, Indonesia, China, and North America, according to a company source.

