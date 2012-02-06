SEOUL, Feb 7 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >S.Korea YNCC raises naphtha cracker runs to 90 pct >S.Korea c.bank awards 21-day term deposit facility

MARKETS >Won slides as resistance seen ahead; bonds fall >KOSPI closes steady, gains erased by technicals

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Monday as lingering questions about Europe's debt crisis and corporate earnings overshadowed growing optimism about economic growth after a five-week rally. *Brent oil rose for a fifth straight session on Monday to settle at a six-month high as cold weather in Europe boosted heating fuel demand and pushed the crude's premium to U.S. oil to the highest since November. *Concern that Greece might not accept the terms of a proposed new bailout deal halted a rally in global shares on Monday and sent the euro lower, but risky assets remained resilient despite recent strong gains. *Seoul shares retreated from an early advance to close nearly unchanged on Monday, failing to keep up with Asian peers as technicals weighed down on the benchmark index after it briefly touched a fresh six-month intraday high.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Woongjin Group said on Monday that it would sell off subsidiary Woongjin Coway Co Ltd to focus more on its photovoltaic energy unit. >The creditors of Taihan Electric Wire Co Ltd will decide today whether to provide loans worth 500 billion won ($446.09 million) to the cash-strapped company. >KT Corp reported Monday that fourth-quarter net profit rose 24.7 percent from the same period last year while operating profit fell 16.7 percent. >Hyosung Corp said that it would commence construction of a carbon fiber factory with annual capacity of 2,000 tones.

(Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)