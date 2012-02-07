SEOUL, Feb 8 Following is a list of events
in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which
may influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Korea Jan department store sales fall 4.2 pct y/y
>South Korea c.bank says inflation outlook unstable
>Samsung Elec says may fully takeover OLED unit
>Korea fin min: not considering extra budget in H1
>Hyundai Oilbank, Shell to construct lubricant plant
MARKETS
>KOSPI closes up; foreigners ride to rescue again
>Won posts surprise late rally on stocks; bond slip
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, but with the outcome of
discussions on a bailout package for Greece uncertain, investors
are unlikely to make big bets in coming days.
*Brent oil rose slightly on Tuesday and U.S. crude jumped more
than 1.5 percent, bolstered by an unplanned outage at a Canadian
oil sands plant and optimism about an agreement on Greece's debt
problems.
* The euro hit an eight-week high against the dollar on Tuesday,
helping lift stocks and commodities on signs a Greek bailout
agreement was near, but the rally paused after a key meeting on
Greece was postponed by a day.
*Seoul shares edged up on Tuesday after a rangebound trading
session as technical pressure was offset by steady offshore
bids, with investors undeterred by overnight Wall Street losses
and setbacks in the struggle to secure a Greek debt deal.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>KIA Motors Corp has released the new 2013 version
of its K5 sedan, featuring an advanced 2.0 liter continuously
variable valve lift (CVVL) engine.
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)