SEOUL, Feb 9 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
>Bank of Korea holds monetary policy meeting >Unification minister meets lawmakers

TOP STORIES >S.Korea say Saudi Arabia to consider crude supplies >S.Korea opposition says will repeal U.S trade deal >Samsung says TV sales stronger; plans to launch >Moody's changes Outlook on KT's ratings to negativ >Moon rises in open South Korea presidential race >POSCO says not considering buying Kyobo Securities >S.Korea Dec L-money growth quickens from Nov

MARKETS >Seoul shares break 2,000-point level to 6-mth close >S.Korea won up,fails to break resistance;bonds down MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks closed flat in another thinly traded session on Wednesday as Greece remained in a standstill over accepting tough reforms in exchange for a bailout critical to avoiding a chaotic default. * Brent crude oil futures rose for the seventh straight day on Wednesday, closing at the highest in more than six months on hopes that a deal to bail out debt-strapped Greece was near. * World stocks edged higher and the euro ended flat on Wednesday as investors focused on whether the latest meeting of Greek political leaders will finally result in reforms to help the country avoid a messy default. *Seoul shares broke through a key psychological line at 2,000 points on Wednesday to a six-month closing high as abundant offshore liquidity lent steady support, with investors brushing off setbacks in Greece's efforts to iron out a debt deal.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >The Financial Services Commission has approved Hyundai Motor Group's takeover of Green Cross Life Insurance, clearing the conglomerate to hold 90.66 percent of the insurer's shares.