SEOUL, Feb 10 - * Finance minister Bahk Jae-wan will be present at a meeting for the finance committee at the National Assembly as well as the general session of Parliament in the afternoon.

TOP STORIES >ANALYSIS-SKorea needs to step on economic gas pedal >Bank of Korea holds rates;stresses inflation battle >S-Oil inks 20-yr deal with Aramco for oil supplies >Qantas, Korean Air check A380s for wing cracks >KB swings to Q4 profit but misses fcasts >S.Korea Jan producer price inflation at 17-mth low >S.Korea KT to take on "free-riding" Internet TVs >S.Korea buys 300,000 bbls gasoline for reserve MARKETS >Seoul shares stage comeback; set 6-mth closing high >S.Korea won rebounds from early losses; bonds sink MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks rose modestly for a third straight day on Thursday after Greece reached a deal to secure a financial bailout, but investors were cautious after weeks of gains. * Brent crude oil rose on Thursday for the eighth straight day on Thursday, ending at a six-month high, after Greek leaders agreed to austerity measures to secure a second bailout and avoid an unruly default. * The euro hit a two-month high against the dollar on Thursday after Greece agreed to an austerity package in exchange for new funds, but questions about whether the deal will be enough to avoid a messy default curbed stocks' gains. * Seoul shares edged higher on Thursday to a fresh six-month closing high after erasing early losses triggered by arbitrage settlements on expiring options, as foreign investors turned into net buyers after selling for much of the session.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Korea's biggest Internet search engine company NHN Corp announced 4th quarter record sales exceeded 2 trillion won ($1.79 billion), according to the company. ($1 = 1115.6500 Korean won)

