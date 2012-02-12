SEOUL, Feb 13 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES >S.Korea's Jan domestic gas sales down 12.5 pct y/y >Golf-Lee, Wi and Johnson lifted by eagles at Pebbl >IEA official sees '12 energy need met by producers >SKorea utility coal demand seen at 73 mln T this yr

MARKETS >S.Korea won slides, snapping multi-week rally; >S.Korea KOSPI down on technicals, set 6-week rally MARKET SNAPSHOTS *The S&P 500 posted its biggest daily percentage decline thus far in 2012 on Friday after an about-face on Greece's long-awaited debt deal ended a five-week streak of gains for equities. *Oil prices fell on Friday, but posted gains for the week, as the latest hitches in negotiations on a Greek bailout package pressured oil, the euro and equities. *Stocks snapped a five-week winning streak on Friday and the euro slumped as planned wage and pension cuts in Greece hit a new obstacle, raising fear the country may not get the aid it needs to avoid a messy default. *Seoul shares dipped on Friday amid heavy volume, weighed down by technical factors after a 10 percent rally so far this year, with institutions selling to book profits and foreign investors buying less aggressively.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >U.S. Department of Commerce placed a 29.93 percent tariff on Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Hyosung Corp for engaging in dumping sales of electric transformers. >Chairman of SK group is likely to be announced as the co-representative during the appointment announcement of the new executives for Hynix Semiconductor Inc today.