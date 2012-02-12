SEOUL, Feb 13 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea's Jan domestic gas sales down 12.5 pct y/y
>Golf-Lee, Wi and Johnson lifted by eagles at Pebbl
>IEA official sees '12 energy need met by producers
>SKorea utility coal demand seen at 73 mln T this yr
MARKETS
>S.Korea won slides, snapping multi-week rally;
>S.Korea KOSPI down on technicals, set 6-week rally
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*The S&P 500 posted its biggest daily percentage decline thus
far in 2012 on Friday after an about-face on Greece's
long-awaited debt deal ended a five-week streak of gains for
equities.
*Oil prices fell on Friday, but posted gains for the week, as
the latest hitches in negotiations on a Greek bailout package
pressured oil, the euro and equities.
*Stocks snapped a five-week winning streak on Friday and the
euro slumped as planned wage and pension cuts in Greece hit a
new obstacle, raising fear the country may not get the aid it
needs to avoid a messy default.
*Seoul shares dipped on Friday amid heavy volume, weighed down
by technical factors after a 10 percent rally so far this year,
with institutions selling to book profits and foreign investors
buying less aggressively.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>U.S. Department of Commerce placed a 29.93 percent tariff on
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Hyosung Corp
for engaging in dumping sales of electric
transformers.
>Chairman of SK group is likely to be announced as the
co-representative during the appointment announcement of the new
executives for Hynix Semiconductor Inc today.
(Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by David Chance)