>21:00 South Korea-Import/export prices >23:00 South Korea-Unemployment rate

TOP STORIES >STX wins tanker order from Europe >Apple launches new legal attack on Samsung phones >S.Korea to replace 1 trln won SME lending programme >Prudential hires Merrill to advise on ING Asia bid >S.Korea hopes deal on doubling E.Asia fund in 2012 >KT wants Internet-TV profit split with Google,Apple >Goldman launches $333 mln block in S.Korea's Hana >Korea's Samsung Heavy inks $2.7 bln deal with Inpex >KOGAS says to import 36.46mln tonnes of LNG this yr >Korea exchange trading of bonds hit by tech problem >S.Korean police arrest "pastor" over child killings >Volleyball-Four Korean players get life ban

MARKETS >S.Korea won pares losses on Greece bill, bonds slip >Seoul shares end higher, autos rebound  MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 near seven-month highs, after Greece's parliament approved reforms needed to qualify for a bailout and avoid an unruly default. * Oil prices rose on Monday after Greece approved austerity measures needed to acquire more aid and avoid default, sparking another round of investor optimism, and as tensions between Israel and Iran reinforced concerns about supply disruptions. *World stocks rose on Monday after Greece's parliament passed drastic austerity measures to avoid a chaotic debt default, but doubts over whether Athens will be able to live up to its promises and secure a new rescue package killed an initial rally in the euro. *Seoul shares finished higher on Monday, led by autos, as foreign investors continued their buying streak for a sixth consecutive session, offsetting selling by institutional buyers.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd started up its grain business on Monday. (Reporting by Tae-yi Kim)