SEOUL, Feb 14 - Following is a list of events in South
Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
>21:00 South Korea-Import/export prices
>23:00 South Korea-Unemployment rate
TOP STORIES
>STX wins tanker order from Europe
>Apple launches new legal attack on Samsung phones
>S.Korea to replace 1 trln won SME lending programme
>Prudential hires Merrill to advise on ING Asia bid
>S.Korea hopes deal on doubling E.Asia fund in 2012
>KT wants Internet-TV profit split with Google,Apple
>Goldman launches $333 mln block in S.Korea's Hana
>Korea's Samsung Heavy inks $2.7 bln deal with Inpex
>KOGAS says to import 36.46mln tonnes of LNG this yr
>Korea exchange trading of bonds hit by tech problem
>S.Korean police arrest "pastor" over child killings
>Volleyball-Four Korean players get life ban
MARKETS
>S.Korea won pares losses on Greece bill, bonds slip
>Seoul shares end higher, autos rebound
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 near seven-month
highs, after Greece's parliament approved reforms needed to
qualify for a bailout and avoid an unruly default.
* Oil prices rose on Monday after Greece approved austerity
measures needed to acquire more aid and avoid default, sparking
another round of investor optimism, and as tensions between
Israel and Iran reinforced concerns about supply
disruptions.
*World stocks rose on Monday after Greece's parliament passed
drastic austerity measures to avoid a chaotic debt default, but
doubts over whether Athens will be able to live up to its
promises and secure a new rescue package killed an initial rally
in the euro.
*Seoul shares finished higher on Monday, led by autos, as
foreign investors continued their buying streak for a sixth
consecutive session, offsetting selling by institutional buyers.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters.
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd started up its grain business
on Monday.
(Reporting by Tae-yi Kim)