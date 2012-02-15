SEOUL, Feb 16 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >

TOP STORIES >S.Korea Jan department store sales fall 4.1 pcty/y >Samsung Elec considering spinning off LCD business >S.Korea import prices up faster, jobless rate rises >S.Korea's January LNG imports drop 41 pct yr/yr >South Korea's SK in talks with U.S. oil co-source >NPS invest $300mln in Blackstone real estate fund

MARKETS >Korea won rises on China c.bank comments;bonds fall >Samsung Elec rally lifts Seoul shares to 6-mth high MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday for the third session in four, with market direction largely dictated by the swings in shares of Apple, the largest company in the world. * Brent oil settled at an eight-month high on Wednesday as fears of supply disruptions from Iran producers and Africa outweighed worries about the global economy. *The euro fell and global shares pared gains on Wednesday as a rally that pushed Wall Street to seven-month highs weakened amid mounting concerns about a bailout of Greece and renewed doubts among Federal Reserve officials about the U.S. economy.

*Seoul shares rose to a six-month closing high on Wednesday on a surge in large-cap technology counters such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, extending a liquidity-driven rally that has prevailed since the start of the year.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >LS Cable & System Ltd places electric car chargers at 17 different locations throughout Korea.