TOP STORIES
>S.Korea Jan department store sales fall 4.1 pcty/y
>Samsung Elec considering spinning off LCD business
>S.Korea import prices up faster, jobless rate rises
>S.Korea's January LNG imports drop 41 pct yr/yr
>South Korea's SK in talks with U.S. oil co-source
>NPS invest $300mln in Blackstone real estate fund
MARKETS
>Korea won rises on China c.bank comments;bonds fall
>Samsung Elec rally lifts Seoul shares to 6-mth high
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday for the third session in four,
with market direction largely dictated by the swings in shares
of Apple, the largest company in the world.
* Brent oil settled at an eight-month high on Wednesday as fears
of supply disruptions from Iran producers and Africa outweighed
worries about the global economy.
*The euro fell and global shares pared gains on Wednesday as a
rally that pushed Wall Street to seven-month highs weakened amid
mounting concerns about a bailout of Greece and renewed doubts
among Federal Reserve officials about the U.S. economy.
*Seoul shares rose to a six-month closing high on Wednesday on a
surge in large-cap technology counters such as Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, extending a liquidity-driven
rally that has prevailed since the start of the year.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>LS Cable & System Ltd places electric car chargers
at 17 different locations throughout Korea.
