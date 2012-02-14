SEOUL, Feb 15 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >Revised foreign trade data for January from the customs agency will provide break-down export and import figures by country and by industry sector.

TOP STORIES >South Korea Jan import price growth picks up >TABLE-South Korea Jan unemployment rate edges up >S.Korea's Hyundai, STX win $1.7 bln LNG carrier >Samsung says considering options for LCD business >Hynix name Chey as co-CEO as SK complete $3bln deal >Goldman sells $331 mln stake in S.Korea's Hana Fin >Korean Air aims $3.1 bln in cargo sales in 2012

MARKETS >S.Korea KOSPI eases as program sales outweigh bids >S.Korea won falls on weaker risk sentiment;bonds up MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks erased losses to end little changed on Tuesday after a Greek government source said the conservative party leader was expected to deliver a letter of commitment to the country's international lenders. * Brent March crude edged up at the contract expiration on Tuesday, while nearby Brent and U.S. crude prices dipped, as investors weighed potential supply threats in a tense Middle East and persistent concerns about the euro zone economy. *The euro and world stocks retreated on Tuesday on fresh concerns over Greece's bailout, but U.S. stocks rebounded late in the session to end flat on news of Athens' plans to deliver a letter of commitment soon to its international lenders.

*Seoul shares inched lower on Tuesday as arbitrage selloffs outweighed stubborn offshore bids, with sentiment dented by Moody's credit rating downgrade of six euro zone countries and the placement of a further three on negative credit watch.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd unveiled its new tablet model, 'Galaxy Tab 2'.