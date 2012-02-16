SEOUL, Feb 17 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >

TOP STORIES >Hynix says wins U.S. antitrust case versus Rambus >SK Innovation reviewing M&As including Chaparral >S.Koreans want to focus on fighting inflation >S.Korea parliament delays emission bill vote again >KEXIM to help shippers with 400 bln won in support >Nvidia warns of chip supplies and loss of Samsung MARKETS >S.Korea KOSPI falls as offshore bids stifled >S.Korea won fall to 4-wk low on Greek bailout delay MARKET SNAPSHOTS *The S&P 500 hit a nine-month high on Thursday, fueled by strong U.S. economic data and increased hopes for a deal on a Greek bailout next week. *Brent crude rose on Thursday for a fourth day in a row, topping $120 a barrel at settlement-- an eight-month high -- on worries about supply from Iran and from the North Sea, where output was expected to dip next month. *World stocks and the euro rallied on Thursday on encouraging U.S. economic data and indications that euro-zone leaders were on track to approve a crucial bailout for Greece.

*Seoul shares fell back from a six-month high on Thursday as foreign investors turned net sellers for the first time in nine sessions, amid caution over euro zone leaders' growing mistrust toward Greek commitments to a rescue deal.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >LG Electronics Inc holds the biggest market share in Central and South American 3D TV market according to GfK, a marketing research compnay. >Hyundai Motor Co's 'Genesis' was ranked the best on vehicle dependability by JD Power, a U.S. marketing research company.

