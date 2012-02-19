SEOUL, Feb 20 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES >Korea's plastic surgery obsession sparks concern >S.Korea Hana reaches deal with KEB union >S.Korea fin min: markets appear overly optimistic >KNOC completes repairs at Newfoundland refinery MARKETS >S.Korea won up on U.S. data, Greece bailout hopes >S.Korea shares rally for 7th week in busy trade MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday, but investors stayed cautious before a long holiday weekend when hopes are set for Greece's bailout plan to be approved. * Brent crude oil ended lower on Friday as investors booked profits after gaining for four straight days and hitting overbought conditions as it topped $120 a barrel. * World stocks hit a 6-1/2-month peak and the euro gained on Friday on hopes that Greece will next week seal a long-awaited bailout deal needed to avert a disorderly debt default.

*South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index closed up 1.3 percent on the busiest trading day in more than 2-1/2 years to mark a seventh consecutive week of gains as robust U.S. economic data and hopes for a Greek bailout prompted foreign investors to resume buying.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >U.S. hybrid vehicle technology company Paice and one of its investors, non-profit organisation Abell Foundation, has launched a suit in the United States against Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp for alleged infringements of hybrid technology patents.