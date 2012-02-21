SEOUL, Feb 22 - Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >President Lee Myung-Bak holds news conference 0100 GMT >Vice Finance Minister Shin Je-yoon to deliver a keynote speech at a private-sector conference 0500 GMT

TOP STORIES >Korea posts trade deficit for yr to Feb 20 -customs >S.Korea short-term external debt falls in Q4 >Toyota Korea CEO says may import cars from Europe >S.Korea fin min warns of impact from global easing >Korea declares "state of emergency" on match-fixing >KT&G wins $504 mln tobacco export deal >India's Mahindra in talks to set up assembly line

MARKETS >KOSPI closes flat, pares losses after Greek deal >South Korea won steady, Greece deal seen priced in MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday, paring gains after the Dow topped 13,000 for the first time since May 2008, and as higher oil prices damped prospects for the economy. * Oil rose to a nine-month high on Tuesday after Greece received a financial bailout and top Asian consumers moved to cut crude purchases from Iran, following Western sanctions designed to limit the country's nuclear program. *U.S. stocks retreated from a broad rally on Tuesday, undermined by rising oil prices and doubts about the success of Greece's second bailout, after the Dow Jones industrial average rose above 13,000 for the first time in nearly four years.

*Seoul shares closed nearly steady on Tuesday, initially weighed down by soaring oil prices but trimming losses late in the session after Greece clinched a long-awaited debt deal.

