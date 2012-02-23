SEOUL, Feb 24 - Following is a list of events in South
Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea talks with U.S. on Iran oil going smoothly
>Tesco among likely bidders for S.K Hi-Mart stake
>ING to sell Asia insurance JVs separately - source
>Samsung says sales of Galaxy S II phones top 20 mln
>KT reviewing network fees on Youtube, Internet TVs
>Olympics-South Korea demand action after crowd tro
MARKETS
>Seoul shares fall 1 pct, oil prices seen a burden
>S.Korean won falls on econ worries, exporters supp
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*Wall Street stocks rose on Thursday after data showed the U.S.
labor market remained on the mend, but the market stalled as it
approached highs not seen since before the 2008 collapse of
Lehman Brothers.
*Brent crude rose for a fourth day, hitting a fresh nine-month
high and a record in euro terms on Thursday, creating renewed
concerns for cash-strapped Europe on heightened tensions between
Iran and the West.
*Brent oil priced in euros hit a record high on Thursday on
heightened tension between Iran and the West while U.S. stocks
neared peaks not seen since before the 2008 collapse of Lehman
Brothers.
*South Korean stocks dropped on Thursday after posting a 6-1/2
month closing high in the previous session, with analysts citing
strong oil prices and a lack of fundmental cues to sustain the
recent rally's momentum.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd plans to establish a
massive components R&D center to put together semiconductor and
display research facilities.
>POSCO, South Korea's top steelmaker, said Thursday
it has developed a new technology to efficiently and quickly
extract lithium directly from brine.
>South Korean retailer E-Land Group plans to raise 1 trillion
won ($885.78 million) to increase investment in department and
wholesale store businesses, financial sources said.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
($1 = 1128.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Eun Jee Park)