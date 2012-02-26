Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >

TOP STORIES >S.Korea Q4 household income growth at 1-1/2-yr high >Samsung Life interested in ING Asia insurance biz >South Korea gasoline pump price hits record high >South Korea Feb consumer sentiment edges higher

MARKETS >Seoul shares up, but post first weekly loss this yr >Korean won snaps 2-day fall, importers limit gains

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *The S&P 500 rose on Friday to close at the highest level since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, continuing a pattern of steady gains on signs of U.S. economic recovery.

*Brent crude futures settled near a 10-month high above $125 a barrel on Friday, posting a fifth straight weekly gain as heightened concerns over tensions with Iran about its nuclear program and cuts in supply sent oil prices up on both sides of the Atlantic. *Brent oil rose above $125 a barrel to end near a 10-month high on Friday as the United Nations' nuclear watchdog said Iran has sharply stepped up work on uranium enrichment, while the S&P 500 closed at the highest level since June 2008. *Seoul shares gained on Friday, with foreign buying resuming following positive U.S. data, but posted their first weekly loss this year.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Offices of South Korean electronics retailer Hi-mart Co Ltd and its affiliates were searched by prosecutors office on Saturday. >Hyundai Motor Co chose five investment banks including Goldman Sachs for issueing foreign currency bond worth $1 billion. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is releasing a low price 32-inch LED TV next month, pricing around 500,000 won($440). ($1 = 1125.5000 Korean won)

