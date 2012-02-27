SEOUL, Feb 28 - Following is a list of events in South
Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
>Current account data 0800
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea's Hi-Mart bidding delayed - top shareholder
>Samsung to nearly double smartphone sales in 2012
>S.Korea to decide Iran oil import cut plan by June
>S.Korea manufacturers cautious on March outlook
>S.Korean opposition vows to get tough on chaebol
>Soccer-South Korea scraps Cup to tackle corruption
>Golf-Huh edges Allenby in playoff to triumph
>S.Korea's KDB IPO could raise $1.5-2.5 bln - source
MARKETS
>S.Korea won falls on stocks, crude oil prices weigh
>S.Korea KOSPI dips below 2,000 as weak yen pressure
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*The benchmark S&P 500 closed at its highest level since
mid-2008 on Monday, extending gains for a third session as oil
prices retreated after a recent rally and data showed further
improvement in the U.S. housing market.
*Oil prices pulled back on Monday after a string of higher
settlements as concerns that high oil prices might curb economic
growth, along with the stronger dollar, countered supportive
fears about Iran and potential supply disruptions.
*Oil prices snapped a week-long rally on Monday, helping Wall
Street recover from a shaky start to end flat, while positive
U.S. home sales data soothed investors worried about economic
damage from high energy costs.
* South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index fell below 2,000 points on
Monday as exporters lagged, squeezed by rising oil prices and
expectations of stronger competition from Japan with a weaker
yen.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Leading entertainment company S.M. Entertainment Co
said on Monday it had acquired travel agency Happyhawaii for 850
million won ($752,800) to make a foray into the tourism
business.
>A bill to cut credit card interest rates passed a regular
parliamentary session on Monday.
($1 = 1129.1250 Korean won)
