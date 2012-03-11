SEOUL, March 12 - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea Feb producer price inflation ticks up
>Continuity expected in North Korea - US think tank
MARKETS
>S.Korea won barely up, pushed down by China data
>S.Korea's KOSPI rises;Samsung Elec at all-time high
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as investors brushed off the
technical default by Greece and focused instead on another
strong monthly jobs report.
* Oil prices rose on Friday for a third straight day and also
posted weekly gains as data showing rising U.S. employment
countered pressure from a stronger dollar and fading euphoria
from Greece's debt swap deal.
* Global stocks rose and the dollar rallied broadly on Friday as
the U.S. jobs data provided another sign the world's biggest
economy is recovering.
* South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking a rally in global
markets after Greece moved a step closer to securing a bailout
package and on hopes of further easing in China following
lower-than-expected inflation data.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> South Korea and Turkey have signed a commodity agreement,
expected to take effect by the end of the year, as part of a
free-trade agreement, according to local media.
> Homeplus Tesco Co Ltd on Sunday set a sales target
of 12.2 billion won ($10.9 million) this year, up 6.2 percent
from 2011.
> Doosan Engine Co Ltd halted operation of one of
its shipbuilding factories due to a decline in orders amid the
European debt crisis, official at the group was quoted as saying
by local media.
($1 = 1117.8500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jinkyu Kang)