>Protests against S.Korea-US free trade agreement will continue.
>South Korea's Trade balance and import and export prices to be
released.
>Journalists from major Korean broadcasting companies, KBS and
MBC stage a strike.
TOP STORIES
>LG Display supplying panels for Apple's new iPad
>Dubai Aramex in partnership deal with S.Korean firm
>S.Korea's unemployment rate rises to 11-mth high
>Costa Rica looks to market coffee to China, S.Korea
MARKETS
>S.Korea won at 1-week low on Fed; bonds down
>KOSPI climbs to 7-mth closing high on financials
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of gains on Wednesday as
investors found little reason to extend a rally that took the
benchmark index to four-year highs.
*Oil futures dropped on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude
stockpiles rose last week for the fourth time in a row and the
dollar strengthened, tempering investor appetite for riskier
assets.
*The dollar climbed and U.S. Treasury yields soared to
multi-month highs on Wednesday as a brighter outlook from the
Federal Reserve lifted the greenback's appeal and dented that of
safe-haven government debt.
*Seoul shares rose nearly 1 percent to close at a fresh 7-month
high on Wednesday, buoyed by financials after U.S. stocks posted
their best day of the year on upbeat retail sales data and an
improved economic outlook from the Federal Reserve.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd raises pay for its
employees by average of four percent.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to mass-produce
automobile semiconductors at the end of year 2012.
