SEOUL, March 16 Following is a list of
events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd holds annual
shareholders meeting to approve 2011 results and execs' pay
package.
>Hyundai Motor Co holds annual shareholders meeting
TOP STORIES
>US-Korea FTA pact takes effect amid controversy
>Samsung loses bid to ban iPhone, iPad sales
>S.Korea missile maker to launch $400 mln sale
>S.Korea KEB says eying China, S.America expansion
>Korean, educated and female? Find a matchmaker
MARKETS
>S.Korea won pares losses after 8-wk low
>KOSPI closes flat as momentum stalls on China woes
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since the
2008 financial crisis on Thursday as stocks resumed the upward
climb that has produced a steady stream of gains this year.
*Crude prices fell by $2 a barrel on Thursday after Reuters
reported that the United States and Britain were preparing a
release from strategic oil reserves this year.
*Seoul shares closed nearly flat on Thursday after a rangebound
session, with investors consolidating gains following a rally to
a 7-month high the day before, and as concerns on demand in
China stifled appetite for stocks.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Korea Exchange Bank will set up a Hong Kong Trade
Finance Center in May, in association with Wells Fargo & Co
, aiming to provide trade finance services to global
business groups, local media said.
>POSCO said it has established a management
supervisory team in its reshuffle in an effort to better
prepare for an emergency market environment and overseas
marketing.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it will begin
aggressive marketing in Southeast Asia by releasing its new
product line such as the smart TV ES 8000 series and smart
phones.
(Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)