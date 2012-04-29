SEOUL, April 30 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
>March industrial output data 0800 GMT
TOP STORIES
>Galaxy phones power Samsung to record $5.15 bln
>Japan in talks to buy South Korea debt
>S.Korea c.bank begins investment in Chinese bonds
>S.Korea's Iran crude imports to plunge from June
>SK Energy still assessing Iran oil import cut level
>S.Korea March current account surplus edges down
>Kia Motors says expects to beat 2012 sales target
>Getting married in South Korea? Bring a lot of cash
MARKETS
>Seoul shares close up on techs, end losing streak
>South Korea won up, ends two-week losing streak
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks advanced on Friday and posted their best weekly
gains in a month as stronger-than-expected earnings from
Amazon.com and Expedia Inc reinforced
confidence in corporate performance.
*Oil prices closed little changed o n F riday after light,
tug-of-war trading, as hopes for additional easing by the
Federal Reserve to boost a sputtering U.S. recovery countered
concerns about economic growth.
*Global stocks ended higher on F Friday on strong earnings
reports, but the dollar dipped against the euro and the yen as
lower-than-expected U.S. economic data fed views that the
Federal Reserve could ease policy further to boost flagging
growth.
* Seoul shares rose on Friday, propped up by blue-chip
heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics, but gains
were capped on persistent fears over the euro zone debt crisis
after S&P downgraded Spain's credit rating.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Creditors of Daewoo Electronics Co Ltd plan to
release a sales notice for the company on April 30 after
previous attempts to sell it broke down. American manufacturer
Whirlpool Corp is likely to participate in the bidding,
according to sources close to the creditors.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
(Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)