TOP STORIES >In a Samsung Galaxy far, far away ... >Russia says goodbye to a car and an era >Hi-Mart says top shareholders resume stake sale >Clinton urges China to help on North Korea >China, Japan, S.Korea finance chiefs see risks

MARKETS >Seoul shares dip to end 4-day rally in thin trading >Korea won breaks rally on weak data, bonds rise MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as economic data sent mixed signals on the recovery a day before the April payrolls report, while shares of Green Mountain plunged after poor results. *Crude oil futures dropped for a second straight day on Thursday as more signs of slowing U.S. economic growth and swelling U.S. inventories sparked a wave of selling that sent prices crashing through key support levels. * Global stocks and crude oil fell on Thursday after data showing tepid growth in the U.S. services sector raised concerns about the economic recovery a day before a highly anticipated labor market report for April. *Seoul shares edged lower on Thursday to snap a four-day winning streak as sentiment was pressured by data showing weaker-than-expected U.S. private sector hiring.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >A vice president of POSCO said the steelmaker is in the process of restructuring its affiliates to divest companies that don't take part in its core steelmaking and energy businesses. >STX Energy Co Ltd has decided to postpone its IPO plans, prediciting it would be difficult to meet its funding goals, according to a company source. >Dongbu Steel Co Ltd announced it will build a color steel plate factory in Thailand by March 2013 with production capacity of 80,000 tonnes per year. (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)