SEOUL, May 4 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
>
TOP STORIES
MARKETS
>Seoul shares dip to end 4-day rally in thin
trading >Korea won breaks rally on weak data, bonds
rise
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as economic data sent mixed
signals on the recovery a day before the April payrolls report,
while shares of Green Mountain plunged after poor
results.
*Crude oil futures dropped for a second straight day on Thursday
as more signs of slowing U.S. economic growth and swelling U.S.
inventories sparked a wave of selling that sent prices crashing
through key support levels.
* Global stocks and crude oil fell on Thursday after data
showing tepid growth in the U.S. services sector raised concerns
about the economic recovery a day before a highly anticipated
labor market report for April.
*Seoul shares edged lower on Thursday to snap a four-day winning
streak as sentiment was pressured by data showing
weaker-than-expected U.S. private sector hiring.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters.
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>A vice president of POSCO said the steelmaker is in
the process of restructuring its affiliates to divest companies
that don't take part in its core steelmaking and energy
businesses.
>STX Energy Co Ltd has decided to postpone its IPO
plans, prediciting it would be difficult to meet its funding
goals, according to a company source.
>Dongbu Steel Co Ltd announced it will build a color
steel plate factory in Thailand by March 2013 with production
capacity of 80,000 tonnes per year.
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)