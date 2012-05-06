SEOUL, May 7 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
>
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea c.bank chief: growth, inflation risks equal
>World powers urge N.Korea to refrain from nuclear
>Clinton says U.S. willing to work with N.Korea
>SK hynix drops bid for Japan's Elpida, shares jump
>BMW, Hyundai in alliance talks on engines - source
MARKETS
>S.Korea won falls on weak U.S. data, bonds up
>KOSPI slip, led by blue-chips, but gain on the week
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*Wall Street ended its worst week this year with a sharp selloff
on Friday after a slowdown in job creation in the world's top
economy raised the biggest question mark yet about the prospects
for U.S. growth.
*Oil tumbled 2.5 percent on Friday, with U.S. crude below $100 a
barrel for the first time since February, as an abrupt slow-down
in U.S. hiring soured economic sentiment and technical triggers
intensified selling.
*Global stocks swooned and crude oil tumbled on Friday after a
weak U.S. jobs report and data that suggested a deeper recession
across the euro zone than previously thought dented sentiment.
*Seoul shares edged lower on Friday after soft U.S. data stoked
concern that the recovery of the world's largest economy may be
losing steam, but the main Korean index managed a gain for the
week.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>GS Global Corp announced that it purchased a 20
percent stake worth $310 million in the Nemaha oil fields in
Oaklahoma.
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)