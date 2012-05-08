SEOUL, May 9 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
>
TOP STORIES
>South Korea c.bank poised to hold rates
>South Korea says UAE, Saudi promise more oil
>Hyundai Motor, union to start wage talks
>KT Corp trims offer for S.Africa's Telkom stake
MARKETS
>Seoul shares bounce back from 3-month low
>S.Korea won up as EU fears ease; bonds down
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday after political developments
in Greece fanned concerns about Europe's fiscal health, but a
late rally helped indexes cut losses to close well above
lows.
*Oil prices fell on Tuesday for a fifth day running as Greece's
post-election uncertainty added to signs of economic slowdown on
both sides of the Atlantic and fanned concerns about anemic
demand for petroleum as supply increases.
* The euro, oil and stocks fell on Tuesday as worries
intensified that Greece could reject the bailout that saved it
from a chaotic bankruptcy as new leadership sought to form a
government two days after elections.
* Seoul shares rose on Tuesday from a three-month low, recouping
some of the heavy declines logged in the previous session after
Wall Street peers reacted resiliently to renewed uncertainty in
Europe following a wave of political change in that region.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Hanwha Group plans to sell off unlisted affiliates Hanwha
Hotels & Resorts and machinery maker Hanwha TechM in order to
fund a possible bid for ING's Southeast Asia
operations, according to investment banking sources.
>Samsung Electro Mechanics Co Ltd is poised to
double its production capacity of camera module components for
smartphones, according to company sources.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
(Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)