TOP STORIES >Samsung Electronics acquires mSpot >North Korea to join first Paralympics in London >S.Korea's Lotte, GS Retail submit bids for Woongjin MARKETS >Seoul shares fall; Samsung Elec down for 5th day >S.Korea won lower on Greece turmoil, bonds rise MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks fell for the fifth day in six on Wednesday as investors kept their focus on the turmoil in Europe, but news that Greece will receive its latest debt bailout payment helped cut losses late in the session. *Brent crude futures climbed back into positive territory in late trading on Wednesday, snapping five days of losses after approval of a bailout payment to Greece eased worries about euro zone debt. *Global shares slid for a sixth day while safe-haven U.S. and German government debt rose on Wednesday as rising fears about the fragility of Spanish banks and a political impasse in Greece worsened fears about the euro zone debt crisis. *Seoul shares fell to a fresh three-month closing low on Wednesday, as political developments in Greece stoked fears that the debt-embattled country could reject its existing bailout plan and pull out of the euro zone.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will unveil its new 55-inch OLED TV, which the company says is ready for mass production, in Seoul on Thursday, ahead of its rival LG Electronics Inc, according to local media. Industry players expect competition in the OLED TV market will heat up ahead of the London Olympics. >STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd will begin construction in end-May of a grain terminal in Matto Grosso, western Brazil, according to industry sources. The firm will issue 60 billion won ($52.61 million) in corporate bonds on May 14 to fund the project. >CJ O Shopping Co Ltd said on Wednesday it planned to enter Turkey's home shopping market, investing $6.5 million in a shopping joint venture with Turkish media company MediaSa. ($1 = 1140.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)