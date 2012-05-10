SEOUL, May 11 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >

TOP STORIES > S.Korea c.bank holds rates > S.Korea c.bank chief: no talk of rate cut > U.S. study finds N. Korea info controls weakening > Hyundai Heavy wins $655 mln drillship order > Saudi to supply full June crude to Asia buyers

MARKETS > S.Korea won lowest since mid-Jan on Europe; bonds > Seoul shares end at 3-1/2 mth low MARKET SNAPSHOTS * U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday evening as JPMorgan Chase & Co stunned investors with news that its chief investment office had incurred "significant mark-to-market losses" that it said could "easily get worse." * Oil prices ended mixed in choppy trading on Thursday as weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data, higher OPEC production and evidence of a strengthening U.S. jobs market muddied the oil demand outlook. *Global stocks advanced for the first time in seven sessions o n T hursday on relatively encouraging U.S. jobs data and improved investor sentiment regarding Europe's festering debt crisis. *Seoul shares weakened to a 3-1/2 month closing low on Thursday but ended off of the session's low, underpinned by technical support at a key chart level that helped to offset unexpectedly weak trade data from China. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)