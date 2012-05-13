SEOUL, May 14 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >

TOP STORIES >S.Korea c.bank to sell 2.2 trln won MSBs on May 14 >Gambling, drinking monks raise hell in South Korea >Long road to South Korean stage for Syrian drama

MARKETS >S.Korea won posts biggest weekly loss of year >Seoul shares post 3-day skid to wrap up worst-week MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Shares of U.S. banks slumped on Friday after JPMorgan said it lost billions of dollars on bad trades, but the overall market ended only modestly lower, thanks to gains in technology shares. *Oil fell on Friday and posted a second straight weekly loss as pressure from weak industrial growth in China countered news that U.S. consumer confidence hit a four-year high. *Global stocks retreated on Friday as uncertainty over Europe's festering debt crisis overcame an early bounce driven by better-than-expected U.S. consumer sentiment, while oil prices fell after weak data from China reduced demand expectations.

*Seoul shares declined for a third straight session to wrap up their worst-performing week this year, with investors spooked by news that JPMorgan had suffered $2 billion in losses from a flawed hedging strategy.

An STX Group source said it would soon announce the preferred bidder for a stake in STX OSV Holdings Ltd the group has put up for sale.