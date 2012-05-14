SEOUL, May 15 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
>
TOP STORIES
MARKETS
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors dealt with the one-two
punch of worsening political upheaval in the euro zone and the
possibility that China's economy may be softening more than
previously thought.
*Oil prices fell on Monday as Greece's inability to form a
coalition government and concerns about a slowing Chinese
economy fed worries about the outlook for petroleum demand.
*Global stocks slid on Monday on worries Greece could leave the
euro zone, while oil prices fell after a move by economic
powerhouse China to boost lending sparked fears its economy was
weaker than thought.
*Seoul shares dropped for the fourth straight day on Monday,
inching down as the threat of a new election in Greece worsened
the sense of crisis in the euro zone, although declines were
paired slightly as investors looked for bargains.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>LG Group has hired 55 research fellows, the largest number
hired at one time, for research and development departments
across group units, according to a company source.
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)