SEOUL, May 16 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea's KDB to seek approval in August for $1.7
>South Korea revised April exports fall 4.8 pct
>S.Korea finance minister says won moves excessive
>S.Korea's April coal imports down 12.5 pct y/y
>S.Korea April LNG imports up 15 pct y/y
>SK Networks submits bids for Hi-Mart,Woongjin Coway
MARKETS
>S.Korea won posts 5-day losing streak; bonds steady
>Seoul shares post 5th straight loss
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks fell for the eighth day in the past 10 on Tuesday
as uncertainty stemming from the political stalemate in Greece
gave investors another reason to be cautious and sellers came
out in force late in the session.
*Brent oil edged higher on Tuesday, snapping three days of
declines and lifting its premium to slumping U.S. crude back
above $18 a barrel, as supportive German economic growth helped
counter political turmoil in Greece.
*The euro fell to a four-month low against the dollar and global
stocks dropped on Tuesday as Greece's decision to hold new
elections added to uncertainty about its future and a possible
exit from the euro zone.
*Seoul shares closed down for a fifth straight session on
Tuesday, drifting below the closely-watched 1,900 point
threshold on heightened concerns about Greece's possible exit
from the euro zone, but pared losses in late trade on technical
support.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>The chairman of Hyundai Motor Co said on Tuesday
that the automobile company aimed to be the world's No.2
manufacturer of commercial vehicles such as trucks and buses in
10 years.
>CJ Cheiljedang Corp said that its U.S. unit CJ BIO
America broke ground on a $320 million lysine factory in Fort
Dodge, Iowa. The factory, with an annual capacity of 100,000
tonnes, is scheduled to being operations by 2013.
>Kia Motors Corp plans to release an electric
version of its Soul model in 2014, according to a company
source.
>Hankook Tire Co Ltd is poised to convert into a
holding corporation as part of an effort to diversify its
business portfolio, according to investment banking sources.
(Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)