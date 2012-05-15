SEOUL, May 16 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) >

TOP STORIES >S.Korea's KDB to seek approval in August for $1.7 >South Korea revised April exports fall 4.8 pct >S.Korea finance minister says won moves excessive >S.Korea's April coal imports down 12.5 pct y/y >S.Korea April LNG imports up 15 pct y/y >SK Networks submits bids for Hi-Mart,Woongjin Coway MARKETS >S.Korea won posts 5-day losing streak; bonds steady >Seoul shares post 5th straight loss MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks fell for the eighth day in the past 10 on Tuesday as uncertainty stemming from the political stalemate in Greece gave investors another reason to be cautious and sellers came out in force late in the session. *Brent oil edged higher on Tuesday, snapping three days of declines and lifting its premium to slumping U.S. crude back above $18 a barrel, as supportive German economic growth helped counter political turmoil in Greece. *The euro fell to a four-month low against the dollar and global stocks dropped on Tuesday as Greece's decision to hold new elections added to uncertainty about its future and a possible exit from the euro zone. *Seoul shares closed down for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, drifting below the closely-watched 1,900 point threshold on heightened concerns about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone, but pared losses in late trade on technical support.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >The chairman of Hyundai Motor Co said on Tuesday that the automobile company aimed to be the world's No.2 manufacturer of commercial vehicles such as trucks and buses in 10 years. >CJ Cheiljedang Corp said that its U.S. unit CJ BIO America broke ground on a $320 million lysine factory in Fort Dodge, Iowa. The factory, with an annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes, is scheduled to being operations by 2013. >Kia Motors Corp plans to release an electric version of its Soul model in 2014, according to a company source. >Hankook Tire Co Ltd is poised to convert into a holding corporation as part of an effort to diversify its business portfolio, according to investment banking sources.

(Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)