SEOUL, May 17 - Following is a list of events in South Korea
as well as news stories and press reports which may influence
financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>China pushes N.Korea to drop nuclear test plan
>S.Korea prioritizes Asia trade pacts
>S.Korea April department store sales fall 3.4 pct
>Samsung loses $10 bln mkt value on Apple order
>S.Korea seeks 3,500 T aluminium ingot for August
MARKETS
>Samsung hammered as Korean stocks fall
>S.Korea won posts biggest daily pct drop this year
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks closed lower in a choppy session on Wednesday, with
the S&P 500 logging its fourth straight decline as investors
worried about Greece's future as a member of the euro zone.
*Crude oil futures tumbled on Wednesday, pressured along with
U.S. equities as banking troubles in Greece sparked risk
aversion across markets worried about euro zone debt.
*U.S. stocks and the euro slid on Wednesday on news that some
Greek banks face emergency funding needs, while minutes from the
Federal Reserve's April meeting showed U.S. economic prospects
remain sobering.
*Samsung Electronics lost more than $10 billion in market
capitalisation on Tuesday as its shares tumbled 6.2 percent, the
most since October 2008 on a newspaper report that Apple Inc
had placed a huge chip order with Japanese rival
Elpida.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>Export-Import Bank of Korea is planning a 100
billion yen ($1.24 billion) yen-denominated or 'samurai' bond
issue on Thursday, the biggest of its kind by any Asian
financial institution, according to industry sources.
>Wooribank has filed a lawsuit with the New York
Federal Court against Citibank, Bank of America Corp and
Royal Bank of Scotland seeking 400 billion won in
compensation for its investment losses in derivative products
during the global financial crisis, local media reported.
($1 = 80.3550 Japanese yen)
($1 = 1165.5500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)