Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES >S.Korea may limit exports to Iran on concerns >Hyundai Assan to raise output to over 200,000 units >Samsung investors should worry less about Apple

MARKETS >Seoul shares rise on back of techs, Samsung slips >Won snaps six-day losing streak MARKET SNAPSHOTS * World stocks fell for a fifth day and Brent oil prices dropped 2 percent on Thursday on concerns about the health of Spain's banks and the prospect of Greece leaving the euro zone.

* U.S. stocks hit a four-month low. * Brent crude oil slumped more than 2 percent on Thursday to end at the lowest level since December. * Seoul shares rose on Thursday to end a six-day losing streak on bargain-hunting by institutional investors and support from a limited recovery in battered tech shares, although Samsung Electronics edged lower.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. > Doosan Infracore Co Ltd announced on Thursday it would double its machine tool production capacity by 2016 by building an additional assembly line in Yantai to meet growing demands in the country, local media reported. >Pre-orders for Samsung Electronic Co Ltd's upcoming Galaxy S III have reached 8 million, company sources said. Local media said that is a record number for pre-orders for the tech giant. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Jin-kyu Kang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)