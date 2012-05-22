SEOUL, May 23 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea economy to pick up but at slower pace-OECD
>N.Korea to boost nuclear deterrent
>KB says bid for ING's S.Korea insurance business
>S.Korea Q1 short-term fx debt falls
>S.Korea's YNCC, SK Energy to cut naphtha units run
MARKETS
>Seoul shares gain; technology, financials lead
>S.Korea won up for second straight day; bonds firm
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks closed mostly flat on Tuesday after volatility
late in the session, with weakness in materials and energy
shares offsetting strength in financials.
*Oil prices fell on Tuesday as signs of a deal between the
U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program eased
fears of oil supply disruptions, while the euro zone debt crisis
continued to threaten economic growth.
*U.S. equities faltered minutes before the close on Tuesday
and the euro fell as hopes European leaders will tackle the
region's debt crisis ebbed, fanning doubts that much would come
of a meeting just a day away.
*Seoul shares extended gains on Tuesday as the market
continued to recover from last week's heavy losses, and
investors picked up battered technology and financial stocks
that were trading at low valuations.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> The Korean Intellectual Property Tribunal said Tuesday it
has ruled Osram's patent on two key LED-related technologies was
invalid. The ruling comes after the LED unit of Samsung
filed a challenge against the patent claims of the
Germany-based company in March of 2011.
> GS Engineering & Construction Corp has
completed the takeover deal for Spain's Inima, an environmental
unit of Obrascon Huarte Lain, according to industry
sources. GS bought the company for 231 million euros ($295
million).
($1 = 0.7838 euros)
