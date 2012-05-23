(Corrects RIC and company name in last item)
SEOUL, May 24 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>N.Korea to boost nuclear deterrent
>LG Int'l, Hyundai Eng to build $530 mln refinery
>Daelim Industrial consortium wins $776 mln deal
>Key political risks to watch on the Korean peninsula
>S.Korea to carry out first chemical castration
MARKETS
>KOSPI fall, caution reigns ahead of EU summit
>S.Korea won down on Greece uncertainty; bonds firm
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal on Wednesday,
rallying into the close in another volatile session as a sharp
rise in materials shares boosted the S&P 500 and gains in Apple
helped lift the Nasdaq.
* Oil futures fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday to
five-month lows, as a potential nuclear deal between Iran and
the West eased supply concerns and worries about Greece's future
in the euro zone raised questions about demand.
* Wall Street stocks staged a late recovery and the euro
flirted with a near two-year low on Wednesday as investors
remained on edge about Greece's possible exit from the euro
zone, which threatened to deepen the region's debt crisis and
hurt an already fragile global recovery.
* Shares in South Korea fell on Wednesday, with shipbuilders
the biggest losers, on worries about the euro zone and the
health of European banks, the traditional lenders to the global
industry.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> Hite Jinro Co Ltd is selling 200 billion won
($170 million) worth of assets to pay off its loans, according
to a company source.
($1 = 1,172.7000 Korean won)
Reporting By Iktae Park