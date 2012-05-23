(Corrects RIC and company name in last item)

TOP STORIES >N.Korea to boost nuclear deterrent >LG Int'l, Hyundai Eng to build $530 mln refinery >Daelim Industrial consortium wins $776 mln deal >Key political risks to watch on the Korean peninsula >S.Korea to carry out first chemical castration

MARKETS >KOSPI fall, caution reigns ahead of EU summit >S.Korea won down on Greece uncertainty; bonds firm MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal on Wednesday, rallying into the close in another volatile session as a sharp rise in materials shares boosted the S&P 500 and gains in Apple helped lift the Nasdaq.

* Oil futures fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday to five-month lows, as a potential nuclear deal between Iran and the West eased supply concerns and worries about Greece's future in the euro zone raised questions about demand.

* Wall Street stocks staged a late recovery and the euro flirted with a near two-year low on Wednesday as investors remained on edge about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone, which threatened to deepen the region's debt crisis and hurt an already fragile global recovery.

* Shares in South Korea fell on Wednesday, with shipbuilders the biggest losers, on worries about the euro zone and the health of European banks, the traditional lenders to the global industry.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS

Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

> Hite Jinro Co Ltd is selling 200 billion won ($170 million) worth of assets to pay off its loans, according to a company source.

