TOP STORIES >Australia approves migrant workers for mining >Toyota plans 8 compacts for emerging markets

MARKETS >South Korean shares snap 2-week losing streak >S.Korea won sheds gains to close over 7-mth low

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four with a down day on Friday as investors were reluctant to buy going into a long weekend, with uncertainty still swirling around Europe. *Oil rose above $107 per barrel on Monday as fears of a euro zone break-up receded, but Middle East oil supply worries resurfaced after minimal progress in talks over Iran's nuclear programme. *European shares turned lower and the euro slipped back toward two-year lows on Monday as a plan by Spain to use public debt to revive one of its troubled banks pushed up the premium investors demanded to hold the Madrid government's bonds. *South Korean shares climbed on Friday and for the week, halting a two-week slide, but gains were capped by worries about Europe's festering debt crisis and signs of weak global economic growth.

Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >LG Display said it had developed the world's first full HD LCD smartphone display panel. >GS Energy Corp has formed a consortium with local fund KTB PE to bid for Veolia ES Solid Waste Inc, according to investment banking sources. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's share of the North American TV market surpassed 40 percent in April, according to market research group NPD. >Hyundai Motor Co said it had finished repairs to its plant in Beijing and restarted operations 17 days after a fire broke out and halted all operations there.

