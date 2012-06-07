SEOUL, June 8 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
MARKETS
>KOSPI ends at 1-wk high on Europe, US policy hopes
>S.Korea won off highs on importers; bonds down
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The S&P 500 ended barely changed on Thursday as optimism
about China's interest-rate cut was offset by Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments that dimmed hopes for more U.S.
stimulus.
* Oil prices fell on Thursday on the dimmed hopes for
additional U.S. stimulus measures, reversing a bounce on the
surprise interest rate cut by China.
* Global stocks rose on Thursday after China's unexpected
rate cut, but optimism was tempered by Bernanke's comments.
* Seoul shares rallied to a one-week closing high on
Thursday.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> SPP Shipbuilding Co Ltd said Thursday it had clinched
contracts worth $525 million to build 15 Medium Range tankers
for transport of petroleum products from three owners in Asia
and Europe.
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by John Mair)