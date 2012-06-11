SEOUL, June 12 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea may consider supplementary budget-Pres Lee
>Samsung denies interest in Nokia
>S.Korea producer price inflation near 2-1/2-yr low
>US to exempt India, not China, from Iran sanctions
>Peru search team finds wreckage of helicopter
>Golf-Korean Ji in control at Locust Hill
>Berenberg Bank cuts Ericsson, Qualcomm, Imagination
MARKETS
>Seoul shares climb to 4-week closing high
>S.Korea won near 3-wk high ; bonds down
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*U.S. stocks fell on Monday as Europe's aid package for
Spanish banks did little to alleviate investor concerns about
the euro zone's finances and a slowdown in the wider global
economy.
*Oil tumbled 3 percent on M onday, with U.S. crude at its
lowest for the year as fears that the euro zone debt crisis will
engulf more countries and threaten petroleum demand reversed a
rally sparked by Europe's plan to rescue Spanish banks.
*Stocks slid and the euro fell against the U.S. dollar o n M
Monday, while Spain's bond yields rose as investors worried
about details of a $125 billion deal to shore up Spanish
banks.
*South Korean shares climbed 1.7 percent to close at their
highest level in more than four weeks on Monday after euro zone
finance ministers agreed on a bailout package to recapitalise
debt-stricken Spanish banks.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy
>Electrolux and Bosch Ltd and three
other domestic firms are short-listed to acquire South Korea's
electronics maker Daewoo Electronics Co Ltd,
according to investment bank industry sources.
>Daewoo International Corp is poised to open
long wall mining operations in Australia's coal mine and set to
produce 1.5 million tonnes of coal, according to local media
reports.
