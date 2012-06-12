SEOUL, June 13 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES >Kumho agrees $812 mln asset sale in Daewoo stake >IMF plays down case for South Korea rate cut >U.S. exempts India, S.Korea from Iran sanctions >S.Korean flour miller buys 23,800 T milling wheat >Woori to buy a stake in Indonesia bank

MARKETS >S.Korean won off lows on offshore dollar sales >Seoul shares dip as Spain bailout optimism fizzles MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks took their cues from Europe's troubled debt markets on Tuesday, staging a comeback rally to end up more than 1 percent as Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record highs. *Brent crude fell and U.S. crude edged up on Tuesday in spread trading that reacted to data showing a drawdown in stockpiles at a key U.S. hub as concerns persisted that the euro zone debt crisis will curb demand for oil. *Stocks rose on Tuesday as battered shares attracted traders and the euro rose after three days of losses, but the euro's gains were capped by record-high yields of Spanish bonds on worries about the effectiveness of Madrid's bank bailout and the looming Greek elections. *Seoul shares fell on Tuesday over creeping doubts about the effectiveness of Spain's bank bailout because of increasing debt pressure on Spain's public sector, although the index cut back some of its earlier losses on institutional buying.

Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy >Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd and Hana Financial Group Inc are expected to participate in a bidding process for four troubled savings banks that have been suspended for their mismanagement by state financial regulator, according to local media. >Samsung Group's top executives, including the president of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Lee Jae-Yong, met with China's Vice Premier Li Keqiang for about an hour in Beijing on Tuesday, discussing ways to expand the South Korean giant company's investment in the country, local media reported.