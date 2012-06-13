SEOUL, June 14 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>S.Korea May jobless rate falls, but caution rises
>China denies exported "banned goods" to N.Korea
>Unitas takes $162 mln stake in S.Korea apparel firm
>Raw, gritty film takes on Korea's powerful chaebol
>Soccer-Park ready to do military service
MARKETS
>S.Korea won up slightly, track stocks; bonds fall
>Seoul shares inch up after rocky session
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
*Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as fears ahead of the
weekend elections in Greece finally drove down a market that had
been treading water through most of the day.
*Brent crude oil futures closed near flat and U.S. crude fell
about 1 percent in choppy trading on Wednesday as weak U.S.
economic data and worries about the euro zone's finances
outweighed a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.
*Global stocks and the dollar fell on Wednesday as weak U.S.
economic data and concerns about Europe's long-simmering debt
crisis weighed on sentiment.
*Seoul shares edged up on Wednesday in volatile trade led by
offshore investors, but traders said the market faces headwinds
on nagging concerns over Spain's public debt and Greece's
uncertain future in the euro zone.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
>SK Innovation Co Ltd plans to set up a joint
venture with Germany's Continental AG to supply
electric-vehicle batteries within this year, according to local
reports.
>Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is poised to launch the
second generation of the Galaxy Note in October, which would
feature a flexible display, according to industry sources cited
by local media.
