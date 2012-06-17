SEOUL, June 18 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
TOP STORIES
>Samsung LCD lines hit by brief power outage
>Iran crude buyer Hyundai Oilbank drops $2 bln IPO
>U.S. FDA urges removal of Korean seafood products
>S.Korea to launch copper ETF in July to boost stock
MARKETS
> S.Korea won trims gains on Greece; bonds up
> Seoul shares dip as wary eyes turn to Greek vote
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The euro briefly rose after Greek election results showed
parties committed to its debt bailout plan were on course to
secure a slim parliamentary majority, keeping the debt-indebted
country in the euro zone.
* U.S. stocks rallied on Friday to close a second straight
week of gains on hopes of collective action from global central
banks if Sunday's election in Greece had triggered market
turmoil.
* Oil prices edged up on Friday, in thin and choppy trade,
supported by hopes the Greek vote would not result in an exit
from the euro zone, although weak U.S. economic data limited
gains.
* Seoul shares dipped on Friday, underperforming Asian peers
as the market nervously awaited developments in Athens, with a
3.5 percent decline in index heavyweight Samsung Electronics
also dragging.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> Market analysts World Steel Dynamics selected POSCO
as the most competitive steel maker in the world for
the third consecutive time.
> LG Electronics Inc is investing more than 500
billion won ($430 million) in industrial water treatment over
the next 10 years, according to a report by the firm.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
($1 = 1165.6000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Laeticia Ock; Editing by Joseph Radford)