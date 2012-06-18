SEOUL, June 19 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)
MARKET NEWS
>KOSPI rise on relief rally after Greek vote
>S.Korea won trades at 1-mth high on Greek vote
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* The Nasdaq advanced on Monday, propelled by a rally in
Apple and other big-cap tech stocks, but fears Europe's debt
crisis is in danger of worsening limited broader gains.
* The euro fell and global equity markets were mixed on
Monday after initial enthusiasm over a weekend victory for
pro-bailout parties in Greek elections gave way to worry about
the nagging debt crisis still facing the euro zone.
* Brent crude prices fell to 16-month lows on pressure from
the broad euro zone debt crisis and fading expectations for
coordinated central bank action.
* South Korean shares rose on Monday in a relief rally after
the Greek election result.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
> LS Cable, an affiliate of LS Corp, said it had
won a 225kV extra-high voltage cable production project from
French utility Electricite de France SA.
Latest KR stock report Latest money report
Latest stocks KR press digest
KR main diary KR IPO diary
Global Markets report Oil Markets report
New York Stocks Asia stock outlook
Emerging markets report
(Reporting by Laeticia Ock; Editing by John Mair)