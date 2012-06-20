SEOUL, June 21 Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Microsoft launches promising tablet, risks remain
>Europe, China worries dampen Asia business
>Lockheed says more orders key to cutting F-35 cost
>Apple, Google to face off in key smartphone hearing
MARKETS
>Seoul shares end higher on U.S. stimulus bets
>S.Korea won rises for sixth day; bonds down
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday after the Federal
Reserve acted to aid the fragile economy with stimulus measures
that were in line with market expectations but went no
further.
* Major stock indexes ended a choppy trading session flat to
slightly lower on Wednesday while Treasuries trimmed losses
after the Federal Reserve extended monetary stimulus to keep the
U.S. economic recovery from stalling.
* World oil prices tumbled more than 3 percent on Wednesday
to their lowest in a year and a half, as data showed U.S. crude
inventories unexpectedly swelled and investors were disappointed
at measures the Federal Reserve announced to aid the
economy.
* Seoul shares edged higher on Wednesday on upside bets of
further monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
> Samsung SDI Co Ltd signed an MOU for ESS
(energy storage system) supplies and R&D cooperation with
Germany's KACO new energy Inc, the world's second largest
company in solar photovoltaic inverters business.
> KIA Motors Corp "Soul" rated highest for
multipurpose vehicle in 2012 Initial Quality Study conducted by
American market research firm J.D.Power.
> Hyundai Motor Co plans to release two models
with diesel engines, 'Genesis' and 'Grandeur', by late this year
at the earliest.
