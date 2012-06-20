SEOUL, June 21 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

TOP STORIES >Microsoft launches promising tablet, risks remain >Europe, China worries dampen Asia business >Lockheed says more orders key to cutting F-35 cost >Apple, Google to face off in key smartphone hearing MARKETS >Seoul shares end higher on U.S. stimulus bets >S.Korea won rises for sixth day; bonds down

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve acted to aid the fragile economy with stimulus measures that were in line with market expectations but went no further.

* Major stock indexes ended a choppy trading session flat to slightly lower on Wednesday while Treasuries trimmed losses after the Federal Reserve extended monetary stimulus to keep the U.S. economic recovery from stalling.

* World oil prices tumbled more than 3 percent on Wednesday to their lowest in a year and a half, as data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly swelled and investors were disappointed at measures the Federal Reserve announced to aid the economy.

* Seoul shares edged higher on Wednesday on upside bets of further monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS

Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

> Samsung SDI Co Ltd signed an MOU for ESS (energy storage system) supplies and R&D cooperation with Germany's KACO new energy Inc, the world's second largest company in solar photovoltaic inverters business.

> KIA Motors Corp "Soul" rated highest for multipurpose vehicle in 2012 Initial Quality Study conducted by American market research firm J.D.Power.

> Hyundai Motor Co plans to release two models with diesel engines, 'Genesis' and 'Grandeur', by late this year at the earliest.

