SEOUL, June 26
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
TOP STORIES
>Samsung sees higher Q2 handset earnings
>S.Korea's Honam agrees higher naphtha prices
>S.Korea May Iran crude imports down 40 pct on year
>Hi-Mart: MBK Partners picked as preferred bidder
>Sony, Panasonic to cooperate on OLED televisions
MARKETS
>KOSPI hits 3-week closing low; Samsung Elec slides
>Korea won slides to lowest since June 15;bonds firm
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday, putting the S&P 500
near break-even for June so far, as investors saw little reason
to be optimistic about a European Union summit this week.
* Global stock indexes and the euro sank on Monday on doubts
that a European summit this week would move any closer to
solving the region's festering debt crisis, a pessimistic
outlook that sparked a bid for safe-haven assets.
* Oil steadied on Monday as short-covering countered easing
concerns that Tropical Storm Debby would batter U.S. production
platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and fading hopes that a European
summit would produce a viable solution to the region's debt
crisis.
* Seoul shares dropped to a three-week closing low on
Monday, dragged down by a 4 percent slide in bourse-heavyweight
Samsung Electronics after more brokers cut their
profit estimates for the world's biggest memory chipmaker.
IN THE KOREAN PRESS
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
>SK Hynix Inc releases solid state drive (SSD) model
for purchase by consumers.
>Samsung Mobile Display Co Ltd works with small and
medium enterprises to create AMOLED parts manufactured
completely in South Korea.
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Chris Gallagher)