TOP STORIES >Samsung sees higher Q2 handset earnings >S.Korea's Honam agrees higher naphtha prices >S.Korea May Iran crude imports down 40 pct on year >Hi-Mart: MBK Partners picked as preferred bidder >Sony, Panasonic to cooperate on OLED televisions

MARKETS >KOSPI hits 3-week closing low; Samsung Elec slides >Korea won slides to lowest since June 15;bonds firm MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday, putting the S&P 500 near break-even for June so far, as investors saw little reason to be optimistic about a European Union summit this week.

* Global stock indexes and the euro sank on Monday on doubts that a European summit this week would move any closer to solving the region's festering debt crisis, a pessimistic outlook that sparked a bid for safe-haven assets.

* Oil steadied on Monday as short-covering countered easing concerns that Tropical Storm Debby would batter U.S. production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and fading hopes that a European summit would produce a viable solution to the region's debt crisis.

* Seoul shares dropped to a three-week closing low on Monday, dragged down by a 4 percent slide in bourse-heavyweight Samsung Electronics after more brokers cut their profit estimates for the world's biggest memory chipmaker.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS

Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >SK Hynix Inc releases solid state drive (SSD) model for purchase by consumers. >Samsung Mobile Display Co Ltd works with small and medium enterprises to create AMOLED parts manufactured completely in South Korea.

(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Chris Gallagher)